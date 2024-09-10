Man arrested in connection to shooting that left five injured outside of an Antioch nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left five injured outside of an Antioch nightclub on Labor Day.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows the victims standing in the parking lot of 823 Hamilton Crossings Boulevard when a Silver Jeep drives past them and opens fire.

Dashawn Davenport was identified as the driver of the jeep.

Officials stated that numerous people were in imminent danger of being shot and that five individuals suffered injuries as a result.

Davenport has since been charged with attempted criminal homicide and five counts of reckless endangerment.

According to Metro Police, Davenport was also arrested in April 2023 and charged with felony weapon possession, evading arrest, and drug possession.

