Man arrested in connection to shooting up pastor's home in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sheriff’s detectives in Wilson County confirm they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at the property of a pastor's home.

Detectives executed a search warrant at 8234B Terry Lane in Hermitage in reference to the shooting that occurred on Sept. 3, at 1729 Chandler Rd. in Mt. Juliet. That home belongs to Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church.

During the execution of the search warrant, Tyler Poole, 20, of Hermitage, was taken into custody on an outstanding indictment.

His charges include aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and two counts of vandalism. All of this stems from the shooting on Chandler Road.

Poole is currently being held at the Wilson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The church has since announced plans to move to Lebanon from its tented location on Old Lebanon Dirt Road. That is where a trailer full of Bibles was set on fire outside the church property.

That case has never been solved.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email nick.beres@newschannel5.com.