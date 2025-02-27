Man arrested in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Ashley Dominguez

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Ashley Dominguez.

Dominguez was enjoying a night out with friends in December of last year when she was tragically shot and killed outside an after-hours club on Murfreesboro Pike.

On December 1, 2024, officers responded to the Rose Venue club for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found three people with gunshot wounds as well as two others who were not injured. Two of the three shot were taken to the hospital for treatment.

18-year-old Dominguez had sustained gunshot wounds to the back and leg and was pronounced deceased.

According to police, while the victims were at the club, they met up with two guys. As the bar was closing they exited the club into the parking lot, got into their car and parked behind the codefendent's vehicle.

As they were parking, one of the men got into an argument with the codefendant, over a pistol that was possibly taken from inside of the vehicle.

The victim started backing up and the codefendant started pulling on the victim's car doors as they attempting trying to leave. They then drove off to onto Murfreesboro Pike. This is when police said Christian Pierre, walked into Murfreesboro Pike with a rifle and started shooting into the victim's vehicle.

The victim's vehicle continued outbound on Murfreesboro Pike before the victims discovered they'd been shot.

Pierre has since been charged with one count of homicide and 4 counts of attempted homicide.

