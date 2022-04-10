Man arrested in Florida for Donelson Pike murder near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday, Homicide Unit detectives issued a Nashville arrest warrant for Brandon Swaby, 20, for the murder of Christopher Brandon McCabe on Donelson Pike near the Nashville airport entrance.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Swaby at the Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida. He had been attempting to fly to Jamaica when he was stopped. Swaby is a Jamaican national.

Swaby will be held in the Broward County jail in Florida until his return to Nashville.

Investigators said the shooting resulted from an argument after a car exchange on Facebook Marketplace went awry. Two others involved in the shooting have not yet been apprehended.