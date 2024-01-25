Man arrested in Franklin after shooting at Amazon delivery driver

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is now facing charges after allegedly opening fire on two Amazon delivery people trying to leave a package.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 321 Ann Crockett Court. Police said William J. Schodowski is alleged to have come out of his home "hollering and screaming."

The delivery duo tried to go back to their Amazon delivery van when Schodowski allegedly used a gun and struck the vehicle. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a bullet hit the Amazon van's window.

Provided to WTVF by the Franklin Police Department

Police said Schodowski allegedly fired at the delivery people but those bullets went into a tree.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism.