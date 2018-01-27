Man Arrested; Used Letgo App For Robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a man wanted in five robberies dating back to November.

Detectives said Desmond Amos used a mobile app to lure his victims.

We know that one of the robberies happened on November 5 where police said Amos listed something for sale on the letgo app.

The buyer pulled up to the Richland Hills Apartment complex on Maudina Avenue in Nashville, and that's where Amos was reportedly waiting with a gun.

He robbed the victim of hundreds of dollars and hit the man twice in the face with the gun before taking off.

Then, three days later on November 8, another victim wanted to buy a Playstation Amos had listed on the letgo app.

He went to meet Amos in the same place where Amos and another man robbed him at gunpoint, taking everything he had on him before running away.

Police said Amos used his real name on his letgo app profile, and victims were able to pick him out of a photo lineup.