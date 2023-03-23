Man attacks unsuspecting laundromat customer with a 'cane'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who attacked a person in a laundromat Wednesday and is the suspect in three other similar attacks over the past week.

The most recent attack happened Wednesday night at the Coin Laundry Express in the 1500 block of Dickerson Pike, says Metro police. The suspect is described as a 5' 7" tall male who is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie, approaching a 45-year-old man while carrying "an object similar to a cane" that he uses to hit the victim multiple times in the head and body before leaving the laundromat.

The same man is the suspect of multiple attacks within the general area of the Laundromat, says Metro police.

A 27-year-old man was having car trouble on E Due West Avenue on March 16, a 32-year-old man was outside the Citgo market in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike on March 18 and a 31-year-old man was jogging on Lischey Avenue on March 19 when they were each attacked in a similar manner to the laundromat attack Wednesday night, says Metro police.

View the map below to see where each of these incidents occurred.

The suspect may be driving a small silver SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video, or has information about any of the related attacks, should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

