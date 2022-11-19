Man charged after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have charged a man after Friday afternoon's deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road.

Officials arrived at the Fallbrook Apartments around 1:15 p.m. Arthur Henderson, 38, was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex after an ongoing dispute with 38-year-old Tommie Lee Brown II.

Metro Nashville Police Department Tommie Lee Brown II

Before the shooting, Henderson had just arrived at the apartment complex. Henderson was getting out of his car when Brown approached him.

Police say Brown appeared to physically assault Henderson before he shot him.

After the shooting, Brown fled the scene in a white Chevrolet SUV.

TITANS detectives were able to determine that Brown traveled to Clarksville after the shooting. Brown got into a Dodge Charger and headed back to Nashville.

Investigations led to Brown's arrest after Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers saw him driving on I-24 in Davidson County.

Brown is being held on a $500,000 bond. Brown has been charged with criminal homicide.