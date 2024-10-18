Man charged for fatal accident early Friday morning at 4th and Commerce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — John Williams is being charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of reckless endangerment, and three counts of vehicular assault.

Early this morning John was driving intoxicated and struck four pedestrians on the sidewalk at 4th Avenue North and Commerce Street, leaving one dead and three injured.

Every involved in the accident was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Williams' bond has been set to $105,000 thousand.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.