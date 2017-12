​​​​​​ALTAMONT, Tenn. - A man has been charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jacky Wayne Bean, of Soddy Daisy. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, three counts of reckless endangerment, DUI and violation of implied consent.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the ordeal began late Saturday night when a driver pointed a gun at a Grundy County deputy during a traffic stop.

That deputy then shot the suspect but he sped off.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, which crashed a short time later. When officers arrived, the driver was not present and the body of 20-year-old Shelby Comer was found inside the vehicle.

It's still not clear how she died.

Bean was being held without bond at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. More charges were expected in the case.

The TBI was assisting in the investigation.