Man charged in shooting in Green Hills neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after the January 30 attack of a woman in a Green Hills neighborhood.

Metro Nashville Police say that a 26-year-old woman was walking on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road when two men jumped out of a dark sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger, and attempted to rob her of her cell phone. The woman was shot three times in areas of her arms and legs.

MNPD tweeted that Michael A. Green, 19, had been taken into custody early Sunday morning.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Officials say that Green used his Dodge Avenger sedan during the attack.

Green was charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping for the attack and shooting of the 26-year-old woman.

Green also faces carjacking charges, use of a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful gun possession.

These charges come after a January 23 case where police say Green robbed a 43-year-old woman of her Dodge Journey minivan on Burnett Road.

Green was out on a $55,000 bond when he was apprehended Saturday night. This spans from a May 2022 arrest, where officials report Green robbed a man at gunpoint at a Madison apartment complex.

According to police, Green taped the victim's arms and legs with duct tape and placed him into the trunk of a car. The victim told police that he was then taken to a wooded area near the Percy Priest dam and was released.

Green is jailed on a $1.32 million bond.

Investigations are ongoing as police continue searching for at least one other suspect.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.