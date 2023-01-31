Woman attacked during late-night walk in Green Hills neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Allison Robinson and Nancy Webb frequently walk around their Green Hills neighborhood on Esteswood Drive.

So it alarmed the two that Monday night, police said a 26-year-old woman was walking in the same neighborhood when two men jumped out of a dark sedan and attempted to rob her for her cell phone. She was shot three times in the arms and legs areas.

"I grew up in this area, lived here all my life and it's just such a quiet area," said Allison Robinson. "It's just shocking."

Webb said they walked every day and had for years without incident.

BREAKING: This is the getaway car involved in Mon night's critical wounding of a 26-yr-old woman on Esteswood Dr. She was walking when the car stopped. Two males got out and accosted her. She screamed loudly and was shot. Note the rear passenger window is covered on the car... pic.twitter.com/eYgQKhDnO0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 31, 2023

The woman made her way to the front yard of one nearby home. The homeowner said when she woke up and walked outside, police were already on the scene with the victim.

"I don't know that you can put it into words because you don't expect something like that to happen in your neighborhood," said the homeowner, who wished to stay anonymous.

Self-defense expert Michael Moore says when it comes to robberies, no item is more valuable than your life.

"So you give them your car keys, you give them your iPhone and your iPad — all of it," he said. "You give all that away."

If you have to walk late at night, Moore said to be aware of your surroundings and bring some kind of protection like a flashlight and pepper spray or even a pocket knife.

"I call it location immunity," said Moore. "'I live in Green Hills, nothing bad is going to happen' and I think that's a real false sense of security because I think the bad guys will go to where it's the softest targets."

In attacks or attempted abductions, Moore said the best way to get away is by creating space between you and the assailant.

"The eyeballs are the most sensitive nerve endings in your face, in your head. You put a finger in somebody's eyeball — they've got to grab it. They may not feel the pain, but they can't see out of the eye."

Webb and Robinson said they'll continue their walks around the neighborhood, but they'll think twice before going out at night.

"You wouldn't think people are driving around looking for trouble," said Webb. "But it's sad that you can't go outside at night by yourself."

Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

Metro Police have released this image of the suspects' vehicle. They believe the dark sedan has chrome or silver rims, and the rear passenger window is covered in some kind of large sticker or bag.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 615-742-7463.