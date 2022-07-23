Man charged with aggravated assault after pulling gun out on officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was charged with 6 counts of aggravated assault on Friday night after pulling out a gun on officers.

Metro Police report that officers were working to arrest a man who had been involved in a fight in the 400 block of Broadway around 11:40 p.m.

Officers were trying to detain 19-year-old Ja'Corious Hudson when they were approached by 19-year-old Cristopher Quintero.

Metro Nashville Police Department

As Quintero began interfering with the arrest of Hudson, a civilian told officials that Quintero had a gun.

A 41-year-old security guard at the Lucky Bastard Saloon saw Quintero pulling out the gun from a satchel. The guard jumped down from the window of the saloon and onto Quintero, knocking the gun out of Quintero's grasp.

Officials report that Quintero was also charged with unlawful gun possession, gun possession while under the influence, public intoxication, and marijuana possession.

Quintero is being held at a $53,000 bond.

Hudson was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrested. He posted a $2,000 bond.