Man charged with attempted murder following 'targeted' shooting on I-24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Saturday.

One of the men, 20-year-old Keyonn Warfield, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Additionally, he and 19-year-old Rizighallah Khemis are facing charges of conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony.

Officials originally believed the shooting stemmed from road rage, but now say they believe it was a targeted shooting. Detective Capt. Britt Reed said she believes there was a connection between the suspects and the victim.

Investigators said Warfield fired several shots into another vehicle on Saturday afternoon while driving on I-24 near the Medical Center Parkway exit. Rickiya Compton, 19, was hit by a bullet while riding in a car with her sister and another man. She was flown by LifeFlight to a hospital for treatment. As of Monday morning, Compton remains in critical but stable condition.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses followed the suspects and gave the vehicle's license plate number to police. The vehicle was then located at a home in La Vergne and Warfield and Khemis were taken into custody a short distance away.

Both suspects are being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center. Warfield's bond has been set at $175,000 and Khemis is being held on a $125,000 bond.