Man charged with homicide after fatally shooting co-worker at a Nashville U-Haul

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a U-Haul in Nashville. Devin Rice is charged with criminal homicide after police say he shot and killed a co-worker at the business location on Annex Avenue following an argument over a drink.

https://x.com/MNPDNashville/status/2085085181455532134?s=20

Police say Rice and Fredrick Lytton were arguing over a drink at the U-Haul location when Rice pulled out a pistol and shot Lytton multiple times. West precinct officers found Lytton around 5 o'clock. Paramedics rushed him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but Lytton died shortly after arriving.

Police say Rice ran away from the business immediately after the shooting, but investigators tracked him down the next day. Rice is now charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the downtown detention center. He is set to make his first court appearance on Friday.

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