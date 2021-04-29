Man charged with murder in December deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a man believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Christopher Webber in December.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Kenneth Bradford on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder.

MNPD Kenneth Bradford

Photo: MNPD

Police say Webber drove into an alley between Blank Street and 16th Avenue North in a black Mercedes and was almost immediately fired upon. The car crashed into a building at 16th Avenue North and Jackson Street. Webber died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Police say Bradford and Webber were acquaintances. Bradford was taken into custody today at the courthouse where he was scheduled to appear on unrelated charges.

Bradford refused to answer detectives’ questions before he was booked on the murder indictment.