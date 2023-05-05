Man charged with reckless homicide for son's death in 2021 arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man charged with reckless homicide for the death of his 2-year-old child after a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2021 was arrested Wednesday night.

Jeffery L. Thorpe, 24, who is also charged with felony child neglect, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and trespassing, was riding in a vehicle in East Nashville Wednesday when Metro police officers say they spotted him. The driver of the vehicle did not stop for police, who continued to follow the car using a department helicopter until Thorpe got out of the vehicle and ran.

Metro police say Thorpe was arrested near Jones Circle after a brief chase on foot.

2-year-old Anthony Thorpe, the suspect's child, died on Nov. 6, 2021 after he shot himself while handling a gun five days earlier. An investigation into the incident determined Jeffery Thorpe placed a pistol on a bed after coming home the night of Nov. 1, 2021, Anthony picked up the gun and shot himself in the head while Jeffrey was showering. The child's mother, Aaliyah Scales, was also reportedly present at the time of the shooting.

Both parents drove Anthony to a local hospital immediately after the shooting. Scales stayed with the child but Jeffery fled the area.

Jeffery Thorpe is being held at the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center. No bond information has been provided.

