Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide After Woman's Body Found Near Road

MURFREESBORO - A man was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Blair Alexander, a woman whose body was found in Murfreesboro in February.
Metro Nashville Police officials arrested Daniel Conklin Thursday and charged him with charged with vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Alexander's body was found on February 17 on Hope Way near West College Street.
According to Murfreesboro Police officials, Conklin had spent time with her at her hotel room and in his vehicle the day before her body was found.
However, police did not release details of the crash or how she was hit.
He was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and is currently out on $48,000 bond
awaiting court proceedings.