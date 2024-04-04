Man convicted in Janae Edmondson case is now asking for re-trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The driver convicted in a crash that caused Smyrna teen Janae Edmondson to lose her legs is now asking for a re-trial.

Daniel Riley's defense team is claiming some of the evidence at trial was prejudicial. His lawyers list more than a dozen reasons why they believe so.

The first being, the defense argues evidence that showed fentanyl and codeine was in Riley's system at the time of the crash in Saint Louis last year, should not have been brought up as part of the State's defense.

They also believe the jury was swayed by what they call gruesome photos of Janae's injuries and emotional testimony by her and her parents.

The defense also argues the person who was in another car involved, who Janae was pinned against by Riley's car, should have been investigated more.

We have been following this crash since February of last year when Janae and her family were in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament.

Riley was found guilty last month and his sentencing is scheduled to happen in two weeks.

Man who caused Smyrna teen to lose both of her legs found guilty on multiple charges

This news comes after a judge decided a lawsuit the Edmondson family filed against St. Louis City can move forward.

That trial is set to start March of next year.