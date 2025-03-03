Man convicted of murders in Nashville now convicted of one in Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The so-called "Truck Stop Serial Killer" Bruce Mendenhall was caught in Nashville nearly two decades ago.

He's serving life for two murders and was just convicted of a third at a trial in Indianapolis.

Mendenhall's violent legacy runs for years and the serial killer is now linked to even more deaths.

The truck stop is no longer here in Nashville, but this is where serial killer Bruce Mendenhall — a big rig driver — was finally caught.

He murdered women and dumped their bodies on his travels. DNA continues to link him to more victims. Mendenhall was convicted of killing two in the Nashville area.

And earlier this year, a jury in Indianapolis convicted the 73-year-old in the murder of Carma Purpure, 73, in Indiana.

Mendenhall contacted me about the Purpura case a few years ago — denying guilt.

When I asked him about Purpura he wrote:

"I didn't know her body was found. I'm glad for her family."

Mendenhall did not confess only writing, "All I'm guilty of is trusting a cop."

That cop is retired Metro Homicide detective Pat Pat Postiglione, who caught the killer in his big rig in 2007.

And then I asked him: "Are you the person we've been looking for?"

He just looked at me and shrugged his shoulders. His response was: "If you say so."

Police found the likely murder weapon and blood splatter in the cab.

That blood evidence linked Mendenhall to Purpura and to this day is used for comparison to other unsolved murders.

Mendenhall was a long-haul truck driver and he was highlighted several years ago in the CBS fictional show "Criminal Minds" about FBI profilers.

"Truck driver makes sense. Long haul driver Bruce Mendenhall shot his victims and disposed of their bodies at truck stops in at least four different states."

The FBI believes Mendenhall may be linked to nearly a dozen unexplained murders, but authorities need a DNA link to prosecute.

Yet another has already been made, as he will stand trial again likely later this year for the murder of a woman in Alabama.

Mendenhall is already serving three consecutive life sentences and will die in prison.

He steadfastly refuses to discuss any unexplained murder cases with authorities and will likely die in prison before he ever confesses.

