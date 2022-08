THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was critically injured Monday after falling into a holding tank on a construction site in Thompson's Station.

Officials said the tank was around 30' in size.

The Williamson County Rescue Squad, a technical rescue team from Franklin Fire and Williamson Fire/Rescue Captains responded to the scene at a construction site at 4630 Columbia Pike.

Ultimately, the victim was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.