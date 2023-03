NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating a shooting on Youngs Lane late Sunday night.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the 900 block of Youngs Lane around 11:49 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered an adult male shot inside the home.

No information on the cause of the shooting on the extent of the injuries is available at this time.

