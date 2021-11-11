Man critically injured in shooting at SoBro gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was critically injured in a shooting at a SoBro gas station early Thursday morning, according to Metro Police.

The shooting was reported at a gas station off of 2nd Avenue South at about 2:20a.m. Thursday.

According to Metro Police, a homeless man went to the gas station to buy some items. When he came out, he got into a man's car to buy marijuana, police said.

That's when, police said, the driver backed into another car that was at the gas pumps.

The man at the gas pumps pulled out a gun and shot into the car, injuring the homeless man in the passenger seat.

Investigators said the man was shot in the cheek. He walked to nearby Nashville Fire Station 9 and was taken to the hospital from there. Despite his critical injuries, police said they expect he will survive.