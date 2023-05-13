Watch Now
Man critically injured in shooting near Edgehill Park

Posted at 10:01 PM, May 12, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is believed to be in critical condition after a reported shooting near Edgehill Park Friday night.

The shooting was initially reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Avenue South and Horton Avenue, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department's active dispatch log.

Metro police at the scene confirmed a man with at least one gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A nearby resident told investigators they heard around 10 to 12 gunshots at the time of the shooting.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

