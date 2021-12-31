Man dead after possible drowning in Lawrence County

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after possibly drowning in a lake in Lawrence County Friday morning, according to the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Emergency Management Office.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a 911 call was made for a man in the water in a lake along Appleton Road.

The county's swift water rescue team was called to the scene; however, the man had already been pulled out of the water prior to the units' arrival.

The man was already unresponsive. It is not immediately clear if his death can be attributed to drowning or a medical issue that happened when he was in the water.

The victim's name has not been released.

Units from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and Southeast Volunteer Fire Department also responded.