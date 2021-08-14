Man dead after shooting in Clarksville, police investigating

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has died following a shooting in Clarksville late Friday night, Clarksville police say.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to a call for a shooting in progress on the 200 block of Caldwell Lane.

When they arrived, a male victim, having been shot, was found. He was taken to Tennova Hospital in Clarksville, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting. They believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Clarksville police are withholding the victim's name while they tell his next of kin.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Sergeant Nick Newman at 931-648-0656, extension 5340, or Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.