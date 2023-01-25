Watch Now
News

Actions

Man dies from injuries sustained in Guthrie, KY explosion

Guthrie KY explosion WKDZ.jpg
WKDZ News
Explosion at the Quick Turn Anodizing plant in Guthrie, KY
Guthrie KY explosion WKDZ.jpg
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 22:01:22-05

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WTVF) — Another person has died as a result of a Jan. 19 explosion in Guthrie, Kentucky.

Alex Wix, 21, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after sludge from an anodizing plant mixed with used cooking oil in a tank on a truck he was operating. He died Tuesday at the hospital as a result of his injuries, confirms Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel.

A worker inside the plant was killed when the tank went through the building. The identity of the worker has not been confirmed by authorities working the incident.

The explosion remains under investigation.

Read for more information about the explosion: Waste removal tank in Kentucky explodes kills one, injures others

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap