Man dies from injuries sustained in Guthrie, KY explosion

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WTVF) — Another person has died as a result of a Jan. 19 explosion in Guthrie, Kentucky.

Alex Wix, 21, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after sludge from an anodizing plant mixed with used cooking oil in a tank on a truck he was operating. He died Tuesday at the hospital as a result of his injuries, confirms Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel.

A worker inside the plant was killed when the tank went through the building. The identity of the worker has not been confirmed by authorities working the incident.

The explosion remains under investigation.

