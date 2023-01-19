Waste removal tank in Kentucky explodes kills one, injures others

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WTVF) — An explosion in Guthrie, Kentucky killed one person, and left many more injured.

It all started with an environmental waste removal company pumping out sludge from a plant in town. The sludge mixed with some used cooking oil already in the tank, and exploded.

The explosion went through the side of the Quick Turn Anodizing plant and killed a worker. It also blew out the back of the 250-gallon tank, getting hot oil on the driver of the truck. One person was hit in the face and eyes and another person was burned.

Several agencies responded including the EPA, Guthrie Fire Department, Hopkinsville Fire Chief, Kentucky State Fire Marshal, Trenton Police and Todd County Emergency Management.

All of the victims were brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to get treated.

