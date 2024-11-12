Man dies in Antioch after shooting in apartment breezeway

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating a deadly shooting in an apartment complex breezeway Monday night after a man was shot multiple times.

Authorities said they are looking at drugs as a motive as to why Jacori D. Wynn, 28, died at Novo Hickory Highlands Apartments on Rural Hill Road.

Police said they responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. when they found Wynn. He died at the hospital after arriving, police said.

So far, the investigation revealed that Wynn was inside an apartment building prior to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.