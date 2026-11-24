HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell said a man is dead following a shooting at a Hartsville home where two young children were present.

Officials said the shooting happened on Rankin Road and the male victim was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

A woman and two young children were able to escape the home unharmed, according to authorities.

Russell said the suspect was still at the scene with a gun when deputies arrived and he surrendered.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, and officials said the scene remains active.