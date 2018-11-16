NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Hendersonville firefighters are investigating the cause of a boat fire at Drakes Creek Marina early Friday morning.

The fire started on bne of the boats at about midnight.

According to Division Chief Gabe Hannah, there was a man and his pet on the boat when the fire started. The man was able to get himself and his pet off of the boat and called 911 for help.

Thankfully, Chief Hannah said the fire happened on the same dock at which the Fire Department docks its boat. It didn't take long to get the fire boat to help put out the flames, Hannah said.

In all, three boats were affected by the fire. One was destroyed, and two others were damaged by the flames or heat.

According to the Fire Department, part of Dock A will be shut down to the public for repairs.

Investigators are looking into whether the fire started accidentally.