Man faces animal cruelty charge after goose hit, killed at Old Hickory marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say the man accused of deliberately running over a goose at a marina in Old Hickory was arrested Wednesday.

According to police, 40-year-old Nathan Haskins has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and admitted to being the driver who ran over the animal.

Metro police Nathan Haskins

Barnyard the goose, who was known to frequent the Blue Turtle Bay Marina area and Sam's Sports Grill for several years, was hit and killed back in March, sparking outrage in the community.

Police say an anonymous tipster to Crime Stoppers reported that Haskins, while at a local bar, admitted that he was the driver who ran over the goose.

Investigators also confirmed that Haskins owns a black Chrysler 300 sedan – the same make and model vehicle seen in a video from the marina on the night the goose was killed.

Police said during recent phone conversations, Haskins admitted to Metro Animal Care and Control staff and a Metro officer that he was the driver who ran over the goose.

A judicial commissioner set his bond at $3,000.

Security video release last month showed the car slowly driving through an empty parking lot as it approaches Barnyard. Then, the driver is seen accelerating, hitting and ultimately killing the goose. Warning, some viewers may find the video graphic.