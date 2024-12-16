Man facing a judge after leaving his friend to die on the road after an accident on I-40 this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man will face a Davidson County judge today after police say he left his own friend to die on the side of the interstate after a crash earlier this month. We've received lots of calls from many of you who want answers for the victim's family, so we're staying on top of this to keep you updated in the case.

23-year-old Logan Garver is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, in the death of 22-year-old Austin David. MNPD says on December 3rd Garver was driving drunk after a night out. He crashed into a guardrail on I-40 East between the Donelson Pike and Stewarts Ferry Pike exits. David was ejected from the car, but Garver kept going. David's body was not recovered by police until later that morning after he was struck by multiple vehicles.

Garver is set to appear in court around 10 a.m. We will have a crew present to pass along any updates we learn. In the meantime, we know so many of you are looking for ways to help Austin's loved ones. Here is the link to the GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs.

