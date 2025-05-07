Man facing several charges including criminal homicide in the death of Kimberly Benezue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Torion Bean is facing several charges including criminal homicide in the death of Kimberly Benezue.

Benezue was driving near Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard near Cedar Hill Park on February 4th, 2023 when she was hit by another car.

RELATED: Family of hit-and-run victim fights for justice, two years after tragic loss

An arrest report said Bean was in a stolen Dodge Charger when police say he ran a red light and hit Benezue. The report said camera footage captured Bean getting out of the vehicle and leaving the scene in another vehicle.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.