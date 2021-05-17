Man facing several charges, including DUI, in I-40 crash that injured child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse and driving under the influence, in connection with a crash that injured his child.

The wreck happened Sunday afternoon at exit 206 on Interstate 40. According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville police, the child – who is almost 2-year-old – was not properly secured in his or her car seat, which resulted in life-threatening injuries.

The toddler was taken to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt for treatment.

Police said Johnathan Ortiz is now facing at least nine charges, including aggravated child abuse, driving with a revoked license, DUI and child endangerment.

According to the police report, an officer spoke with Ortiz at the hospital and reported that his eyes were bloodshot and watery, even though he hadn't been given any pain medication. Ortiz told the officer that he took pain medication that was not prescribed to him on Friday after he hurt himself at work. Police got a blood sample and sent it to the MNPD to be analyzed.

Police said Ortiz has two pending DUI charges from April 9 and April 17 of this year. His license was also revoked at the time of the crash, according to police. They said he has "several" prior revoked license charges.

Investigators said he also had a temporary tag on his car that did not match the vehicle it was attached to – the temporary tag was for a Ford FZX and he was driving a Volkswagen Jetta.