HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police identified a dead man found wrapped in a blanket Thursday morning, and authorities said he was shot.

Police said the man is Dominique Howard, 37, of Madison. He was found by a woman walking her dog at the bottom of a hill off Brookside Woods Boulevard.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but police said he sustained head trauma.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.