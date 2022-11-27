Man found inside stairwell with firearm after shooting at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital

A man was arrested Saturday after a shooting inside of St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.

According to the affidavit, officers contacted security after arriving at the scene. Security said they heard at least two gunshots inside the stairwell.

Security told police that the suspect was on the fourth level of the hospital.

Officers confronted the suspect, 33-year-old Nicholas Pere Zaayenga, with firearms drawn as they gave commands that he followed, and he was taken into custody.

A firearm was located on a chair near Zaayenga. Officials discovered multiple magazines on his person for the same firearm.

Court records show that damage was caused to a door inside the stairwell. Multiple bullet casings were discovered near the suspect with the same caliber as the firearm found nearby.

Officers later discovered that Zaayenga had entered the hospital through a back door. A no firearms permitted sign was posted at the front door with the TCA code at the bottom.

Zaayenga has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, which is a Class E felony.