NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old found shot inside a vacant apartment in the Sudekum Apartments on Saturday has died.

The Nashville man was found laying on the floor at around 6:30 a.m. and was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

He did not have any identification on him.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.