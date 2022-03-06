Man goes missing during daughter's cheerleading competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are searching for Gable Volkert, who went missing during his daughter's cheerleading competition at Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Nashville Saturday.

The Volkert family says Gable stepped outside for some fresh air and water, but never came back. He did not have his phone with him.

The family says his credit card was used a short time later at The Best City Gyro Food Truck on 4th Avenue South, but the food truck workers did not recognize him.

Gable suffers from narcolepsy and has been known to sleep walk.

If you have any information call Metro Police (615)-862-4410.