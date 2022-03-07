Man who went missing from downtown found in Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family members said a man missing from an event in Municipal Auditorium this weekend was found in a downtown hotel.

Metro Police searched for Gable Volkert, who went missing during his daughter's cheerleading competition at Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Nashville Saturday. The Volkert family said Gable stepped outside for some fresh air and water, but never came back. He did not have his phone with him.

His family said Gable was found this morning at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Nashville. They said he was very disoriented and appeared to have been beaten.

Gable told his family he slept outside Saturday night, and then eventually made his way to the hotel where he tried to check in with his credit card, which alerted authorities.

His family said he is still disoriented and confused.

The family wanted to thank everyone for their help.

