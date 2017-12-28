Man High On ‘Wasp' Faces Charges In Lawrenceburg

8:16 AM, Dec 28, 2017
2 hours ago

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - A man high on drugs was taken to an area hospital after a violent and destructive rampage in Lawrenceburg.

Police said Danny Hollis II was high on a drug called "wasp" when he broke into a home on Gimlet Road, ransacked the place and then tried to slash his own throat.

While trying to escape, police said he got tangled in barbed wire, then climbed a tree and stripped off all his clothes. That's where he was when police arrived and took him into custody.

"Wasp" is a mixture of meth and bug spray. Hollis faces a long list of charges.

