Man High On ‘Wasp' Faces Charges In Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - A man high on drugs was taken to an area hospital after a violent and destructive rampage in Lawrenceburg.

Police said Danny Hollis II was high on a drug called "wasp" when he broke into a home on Gimlet Road, ransacked the place and then tried to slash his own throat.

While trying to escape, police said he got tangled in barbed wire, then climbed a tree and stripped off all his clothes. That's where he was when police arrived and took him into custody.

"Wasp" is a mixture of meth and bug spray. Hollis faces a long list of charges.