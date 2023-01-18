Man hit, killed by semi truck on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man died after he was hit by a semi truck on I-65 N Tuesday afternoon in Nashville.

The victim has been identified by Metro police as 46-year-old Ross Comeaux, a Brentwood resident.

The report by Metro police says Comeaux was driving north on I-65 in a BMW sedan when he hit a guardrail on the right shoulder before running into a concrete wall. He was receiving medical treatment in an ambulance on the right side of the road just before 3:45 p.m. when the first Metro police officer arrived at the scene.

Comeaux then told the paramedic treating him that he "had forgotten something" before running towards the center median of the interstate, away from the ambulance and his vehicle. He was hit by a semi truck driving north on I-65.

Comeaux was pronounced dead at the scene. The Metro officer responding to the call did not communicate with Comeaux before the collision.

Metro police report "there were no signs of impairment" for both Comeaux and the driver of the semi truck.