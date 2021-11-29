Man hurt while decorating for Christmas

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man fell off a ladder while decorating for Christmas, and now he wants to warn other homeowners following what happened.

Christmas lights help people get in the holiday spirit. That's why Ken Wilson started decorating on November 16. "On that morning I was watching the news, watching the weather, and they said, 'Today would be a good day to hang up some Christmas lights,' and I was like yep OK so it will be," Wilson said.

His Christmas spirit was quickly extinguished. As you can see in his home surveillance video, his ladder came out from under him.

A Cannon County man has a warning for homeowners who are decorating for Christmas after he fell off a ladder. Story on @nc5 pic.twitter.com/PZM6YscVtr — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) November 29, 2021

He dropped eleven feet to the concrete pad. "It’s been painful for me," Wilson said.

He's now recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "I’ve got six fractured ribs, shoulder, and humorous bone, as well as a little bit of spleen damage, but they think they’ve got that part under control," Wilson said.

Next time, he'll hire a professional to go up on the ladder. "When I did fall, I guess I laid there unconscious for a couple of minutes," Wilson said.

Looking back, he wishes his ladder would have been secure. "Stay safe, stay on the ground," Wilson said.

While the Grinch might have stolen Wilson's Christmas, he said it won't keep him down for long. Next year, he looks forward to decorating again. "I just will not be in the air, or I’ll hire somebody else to do it for me," Wilson said.

Due to his injuries, he will have to go to a rehabilitation hospital for four to six weeks.