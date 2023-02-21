Watch Now
Man indicted for 2022 deadly shooting on Scruggs Ln. sought by police

Metro police
Posted at 5:09 PM, Feb 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who was recently indicted for a deadly shooting at a Nashville apartment complex last November.

The shooting happened Nov. 4 at the Paddock at Grandview Apartments in the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Daryl Q. Shannon, Jr. Shannon was found in the driver's seat of a Dodge Journey van in the parking lot of the apartments.

Brandon Waire, 20, was arrested on the day of the shooting and has been charged with homicide and aggravated robbery. Further investigation into the shooting revealed a second suspect was in the Dodge.

Kendrick William, 20, is believed to be the second suspect who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and has been indicted on charges of homicide and aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information about William's location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

See Previous: 18-year-old identified in deadly shooting on Scruggs Lane

