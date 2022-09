CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arson case turned into the indictment this week for a 29-year-old man in Campbell County.

The case alleged that Bobby Buckner set fire to a home intentionally in the 100 block of Commerce Street in Jellico, which is near the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Campbell County Sheriff's Office

A grand jury charged Buckner with one count of arson and three counts of reckless endangerment.

TBI officials said he was already in jail for unrelated charges.