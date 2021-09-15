Man indicted on 35 counts of child exploitation charges

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Pleasant View man was indicted and arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information from a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an individual had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to an online platform.

The TBI identified that individual as Jody Taylor. On August 24, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Taylor with 35 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

TBI Jody Taylor

On September 10, Robertson County deputies arrested Taylor and booked him into the Robertson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.