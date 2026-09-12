Man injured after officer-involved shooting at hotel in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) said an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting at a hotel on Friday night.

MPD said the officer-involved shooting occurred at the Clarion Inn & Suites at around 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 11 as officers were attempting to serve a warrant.

Public Safety Information Director from Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Larry Flowers said officers "knocked on the door to one of the rooms here; the person inside refused to come out, and then moments later, the door opened; the man had an object in his hand and decided to charge towards our officers."

Flowers said officers fired their weapons, striking the man multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

MPD said no officers were injured and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating.

"As routine, the officers involved will be placed on administrative duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation," said Flowers.