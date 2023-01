NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is injured after a shooting in South Nashville Wednesday morning.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Thompson Place just before 10:00 a.m.

Officers say the man shot was also dragged by a vehicle after the shooting.

Glenview Elementary was put on lockout for 20 minutes due to the shooting. It has since been lifted.