Man injured in N. Nashville shootout charged in 3-year-old's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives charged 23-year-old Thomas L. Winston Jr. (also known as Thomas L. Mitchell) with criminal homicide in the death of 3-year-old Jamayla Marlowe during a shootout at the Cumberland View public housing development.

Family Jamayla Marlowe

Winston Jr. was injured in the shootout Monday night and was charged after being released from the hospital Thursday.

Police say Winston Jr. got to the public housing development Monday night as a large group of people was gathering in a parking lot. As he walked between two buildings, shots were fired from that direction across the parking lot, and at least three people returned fire, according to the MNPD preliminary report.

A MNPD press release states Winston Jr. ran to his blue Hyundai Elantra, dropped a bloody gun on the pavement, and drove away. As he drove away, one man from the crowd, who was later identified as Sharp, fired multiple shots at the Hyundai. Winston Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen at some point during the incident.

His charges for the shooting include criminal homicide and aggravated assault. Police say Winston is also charged with felony aggravated assault and vandalism in an unrelated case.

Others wounded in the shooting were Jamayla's sister, 2-year-old Antania Butler, and Deandre Dean.

Anyetta Marlowe Jamaylah Marlowe and Antania Butler with their mother.

Butler was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to her arm and is expected to be OK. Dean was shot in the leg and was dropped off at Centennial Medical Center and is expected to be OK. He refused to speak to detectives and was booked into jail on six unrelated outstanding warrants (parole violation, failure to appear in court, two counts of theft, and two counts of domestic assault).

24-year-old Anthony L. Sharp was the first person to be arrested and charged in connection to the shootout. He was charged with felony aggravated assault after he allegedly shot Winston Jr.