Man jumps into Cumberland River after pursuit, rescue teams unable to locate him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who evaded Metro police during a pursuit Wednesday morning has not been located after he jumped into the Cumberland River and did not resurface.

Metro police detectives were provided a tip about the location of 36-year-old Justin F. Carter, who is wanted on outstanding warrants, including an escape from police custody. Detectives went to a home on Tammany Drive Wednesday morning in response to that tip, and they witnessed a man getting into a Nissan Maxima at that residence before driving off.

When detectives attempted to stop the Nissan, the driver of the car sped off. The detectives pursued "from a distance" while a police helicopter followed the vehicle, says Metro police.

The driver of the Nissan blew out one tire but kept going until he arrived at the Briley Parkway Bridge over the Cumberland River. Metro police says the driver got out of the car and jumped into the river. He was seen in the water, went under the water and did not resurface.

The Nashville Fire Department, members of the Office of Emergency Management and Metro police officers all attempted recovery efforts for the person who jumped into the river but were unable to locate them as of Wednesday evening.

Metro police says no identification information for Carter was found in the Nissan left on the bridge, which means they are unable to confirm who jumped into the river.

Carter collided with a car Thursday on Cahal Avenue by Porter Road while riding a stolen motorcycle, says Metro police. He was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Carter had warrants charging him with vehicle theft, felony cocaine possession, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license, all stemming from the incident Thursday, says Metro police. He was supposed to be served after being released from the hospital.

Carter requested to take a shower at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, but when nurses checked on him at 10:40 p.m., he was not in the bathroom. Metro police says surveillance video showed Carter walking out of the hospital.